FEMA Tweets Number For Phone Sex Line Instead Of Disaster Relief Effort

In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is offering help to Florida residents with a program called “Operation Blue Roof,” which provides fiber-reinforced tarps to homeowners to cover damaged roofs until they can arrange repairs. The only problem is, one federal agency appears to have accidentally directed folks to a phone sex line instead.

A Consumerist reader pointed us to a two-day-old Tweet from FEMA Region 4’s account, suggesting people who need help can call 1-800-ROOF-BLU or visit the program’s website. Although the Tweet was visible this afternoon, it has since been taken down. Here’s what it looked like:

Callers who dial that number, however, are greeted by an automated message welcoming callers to “America’s hottest talk line,” where “hot ladies” are purportedly waiting to talk to guys, and women can talk to “interesting and exciting guys” for free (apparently, women do not get hot guys).

The correct number, as listed on Operation Blue Roof’s website, is 1-888-ROOF-BLU, not 1-800-ROOF-BLU.

At least some people were paying attention to the original Tweet, however, as one Twitter user pointed out that the number was wrong before the Tweet was pulled:

We’ve reached out to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as well as FEMA, and will update this post if we hear back. Though we haven’t yet gotten a response, the Tweet in question was removed after we contacted those agencies, and FEMA Region 4 posted a new Tweet with the correct number: