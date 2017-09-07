79,000 “Trolls” Slap Bracelets Recalled After Injuring Five Children

As a child, it was always exciting to receive a book that also included a toy, because well, I was a kid. But as it turns out some of those toys could be dangerous. Case in point: 79,000 slap bracelets included in the DreamWorks Trolls: It’s Hug Time! storybook were recalled after several children were cut by the accessories.

Studio Fun International recalled the bracelets this week after receiving reports that five children sustained cuts on their hands and fingers when the outer covering of the metal bracelet was damaged or came off.

According to a notice posted with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the metal band can wear through the fabric covering of the flexible bracelet, creating a laceration hazard.

The flexible metal bands — which are wrapped in purple and contain a pink flower — were included in DreamWorks Trolls: It’s Hug Time!, which can be identified by the ISBN for the book is 978-0-7944-3840-1 printed on the back of the book.

The books with bracelets were sold nationally at bookstores and book fairs, as well as at online retailers, such as Amazon and Walmart.com, from Sept. 2016 to Aug. 2017 for about $13.

Parents should immediately take the recalled bracelets away from children and contact Studio Fun International for instructions on discarding the bracelet and to receive a free Trolls book.

The company can be reached at 800-489-3402 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at http://www.studiofun.com.