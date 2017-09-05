Country Fresh Diced Vegetables And Kabobs Recalled For Possible Listeria

A skewer of fresh vegetables, with or without meat, is a great meal fresh off the grill. What you don’t want, though, is to add a marinade of potentially life-threatening bacteria to your roasted veggies. Country Fresh brand diced vegetables and pre-skewered kabobs sold at Southeastern Grocers, Publix, and Walmart stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi have been recalled because they might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

What to look for

While these products have a “Use by” date back in August, they might still be lurking in refrigerators, or might have been frozen. Products include mixed stir fry vegetables, fajita blend vegetables, premade kabobs, and plastic clamshell containers of diced peppers. They were sold under the Country Fresh, Kabob Sensations, and Marketside brand names.

Description Store Description of Packaging Use By Date Range State Fajita Blend 12oz Southeastern Grocers Overwrap 8/12/2017 8/18/2017 FL Stir Fry Vegetable Southeastern Grocers Overwrap 8/12/2017 8/18/2017 FL Vegetable Kabob 23oz Southeastern Grocers Overwrap 8/12/2017 8/18/2017 FL Green Pepper Diced 6oz Southeastern Grocers Clamshell 8/13/2017 8/20/2017 FL, GA Creole Mix 6oz Southeastern Grocers Clamshell 8/13/2017 8/19/2017 AL, FL, GA, LA, MS Tri-Pepper Dice 6oz Southeastern Grocers Clamshell 8/12/2017 8/19/2017 AL, FL, GA, LA, MS Fajita Mix 6oz Southeastern Grocers Clamshell 8/13/2017 8/19/2017 AL, FL, GA, LA, MS Kabob Sensations Veggie Kabob 15oz Publix Supermarkets, Inc. Overwrap 8/12/2017 8/18/2017 AL, FL, GA Dice Tri-Pepper 7oz Wal-Mart Stores Inc. Clamshell 8/13/2017 8/20/2017 AL, FL, GA Marketside Veggie Kabobs 23oz Wal-Mart Stores Inc. Overwrap 8/13/2017 8/20/2017 AL, FL, GA

What to do

There have been no confirmed illnesses yet, according to Country Fresh and the Food and Drug Administration, but the incubation period for Listeria is up to 70 days. If you still have the products, bring them back to the store where they were purchased. If you have questions about the recall, call the company at 281-453-3305.

You’ve probably already eaten these products if you have them, but the long incubation period means that you may not be sick yet. Listeria can be especially dangerous for young children, elderly adults, pregnant women, and anyone with a compromised immune system.

Symptoms of infection include a high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, but some people have no symptoms at all. Complications can include meningitis, stillbirth, and miscarriage.