Country Fresh Diced Vegetables And Kabobs Recalled For Possible Listeria
A skewer of fresh vegetables, with or without meat, is a great meal fresh off the grill. What you don’t want, though, is to add a marinade of potentially life-threatening bacteria to your roasted veggies. Country Fresh brand diced vegetables and pre-skewered kabobs sold at Southeastern Grocers, Publix, and Walmart stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi have been recalled because they might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
What to look for
While these products have a “Use by” date back in August, they might still be lurking in refrigerators, or might have been frozen. Products include mixed stir fry vegetables, fajita blend vegetables, premade kabobs, and plastic clamshell containers of diced peppers. They were sold under the Country Fresh, Kabob Sensations, and Marketside brand names.
|Description
|Store
|Description of Packaging
|Use By Date Range
|State
|Fajita Blend 12oz
|Southeastern Grocers
|Overwrap
|8/12/2017
|8/18/2017
|FL
|Stir Fry Vegetable
|Southeastern Grocers
|Overwrap
|8/12/2017
|8/18/2017
|FL
|Vegetable Kabob 23oz
|Southeastern Grocers
|Overwrap
|8/12/2017
|8/18/2017
|FL
|Green Pepper Diced 6oz
|Southeastern Grocers
|Clamshell
|8/13/2017
|8/20/2017
|FL, GA
|Creole Mix 6oz
|Southeastern Grocers
|Clamshell
|8/13/2017
|8/19/2017
|
AL, FL, GA, LA, MS
|Tri-Pepper Dice 6oz
|Southeastern Grocers
|Clamshell
|8/12/2017
|8/19/2017
|
AL, FL, GA, LA, MS
|Fajita Mix 6oz
|Southeastern Grocers
|Clamshell
|8/13/2017
|8/19/2017
|
AL, FL, GA, LA, MS
|Kabob Sensations Veggie Kabob 15oz
|Publix Supermarkets, Inc.
|Overwrap
|8/12/2017
|8/18/2017
|AL, FL, GA
|Dice Tri-Pepper 7oz
|Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
|Clamshell
|8/13/2017
|8/20/2017
|AL, FL, GA
|Marketside Veggie Kabobs 23oz
|Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
|Overwrap
|8/13/2017
|8/20/2017
|AL, FL, GA
What to do
There have been no confirmed illnesses yet, according to Country Fresh and the Food and Drug Administration, but the incubation period for Listeria is up to 70 days. If you still have the products, bring them back to the store where they were purchased. If you have questions about the recall, call the company at 281-453-3305.
You’ve probably already eaten these products if you have them, but the long incubation period means that you may not be sick yet. Listeria can be especially dangerous for young children, elderly adults, pregnant women, and anyone with a compromised immune system.
Symptoms of infection include a high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, but some people have no symptoms at all. Complications can include meningitis, stillbirth, and miscarriage.