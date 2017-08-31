Best Buy Expanding Same-Day Delivery To More Cities, Cutting Price

If you need a gadget or cord on short notice and don’t have time to go to the store, same-day delivery from Amazon is probably the first option that you think of. Best Buy wants to change that, and is slashing the price for its own same-day delivery service while expanding the list of cities where it’s available.

Best Buy announced today that it will be expanding same-day order availability to Austin, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Columbus, Denver, Kansas City, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Orlando, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Sacramento, San Antonio, San Diego, and Tampa. Previously, the service was only in 13 cities.

The company is also cutting the price of each delivery from $14.99 per order to just $5.99 as of Sept. 6. The chain promises delivery by 9 P.M. of orders placed by 3 P.M.

By the end of the year, the service will reach another dozen or so markets, which haven’t yet been named. By “end of the year,” of course, we mean the holiday gifting season.

“We’re happy that by the holidays, many more customers will be able to choose same-day delivery and have it be an option on more items than ever before,” Allison Peterson, BestBuy.com president, said in a statement.

Best Buy’s online sales, whether they’re delivered to customer homes or picked up in stores, have been a major growth area for the company.

Best Buy uses outside gig economy firms to actually carry out the deliveries, including app-based delivery dispatching service Deliv and another outside firm that the company didn’t name.

For Best Buy, competing with Amazon is crucial, especially as Amazon expands its same-day and two-hour delivery options to more cities.