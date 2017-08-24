Here Are The 28 Kmart Stores Closing Later This Year

Here Are The 28 Kmart Stores Closing Later This YearImage courtesy of Nicholas Eckhart
Sears Holdings, the parent company of Kmart and Sears, shared in its most recent quarterly earnings report that it plans to close 28 more Kmart stores. The company saved the closures list for later in the day, and now we have it for you.
California is the hardest hit state, with four locations closing. Illinois is losing three stores, as are New York and Kmart’s original home state of Michigan.
The list includes the North Miami Beach location where the world’s only Kmart Dental clinic operates. The practice predated the store, having been part of a Jefferson Ward store that was in the building before. It’s busy, and can patch in to the store’s public address system, but even that isn’t enough to save a store during a period of relentless cost-cutting.
|Location
|Address
|State
|Mesa
|1445 S Power Road
|AZ
|Valencia
|23222 W Valencia Blvd
|CA
|Jackson / Martell
|10500 Wichlow Way
|CA
|Bellflower
|10400 Rosecrans
|CA
|Hesperia
|16968 Main Street
|CA
|Aurora
|15200 E Colfax Avenue
|CO
|Englewood
|200 W Belleview
|CO
|Southbury
|100 Main Street North
|CT
|North Miami Beach
|900 N Miami Beach Blvd
|FL
|Mableton
|5590 Mableton Pkwy
|GA
|Oaklawn
|4101 W 95Th St
|IL
|Belleville
|7230 Westfield Plaza Dr
|IL
|Elmhurst
|265 S Illinois Rte 83
|IL
|Topeka
|1740 Sw Wanamaker Road
|KS
|Utica / Shelby Township
|7601 23 Mile Road
|MI
|Bay City
|4001 N Euclid Avenue
|MI
|Sandusky
|545 West Sanilac
|MI
|Moorestown
|401 Route 38
|NJ
|Parsippany
|808 Route 46
|NJ
|Rochester (Chili)
|810 Paul Road
|NY
|Victor
|10 Cobblestone Court Drive
|NY
|Vails Gate (New Windsor)
|374 Windsor Hwy, Rte 32
|NY
|Massillon
|2600 Lincoln Way E
|OH
|Salem
|2470 Mission Se
|OR
|Willow Grove
|2620 Moreland Road
|PA
|Allentown
|4701 Tilghman Street
|PA
|Cranston
|296 Garfield Ave
|RI
|Conway
|1610 Church St
|SC