Here Are The 28 Kmart Stores Closing Later This Year

Sears Holdings, the parent company of Kmart and Sears, shared in its most recent quarterly earnings report that it plans to close 28 more Kmart stores. The company saved the closures list for later in the day, and now we have it for you.

California is the hardest hit state, with four locations closing. Illinois is losing three stores, as are New York and Kmart’s original home state of Michigan.

The list includes the North Miami Beach location where the world’s only Kmart Dental clinic operates. The practice predated the store, having been part of a Jefferson Ward store that was in the building before. It’s busy, and can patch in to the store’s public address system, but even that isn’t enough to save a store during a period of relentless cost-cutting.