Here Are The 28 Kmart Stores Closing Later This Year

Image courtesy of Nicholas Eckhart

August 24, 2017 12:35 pm EDT By

Sears Holdings, the parent company of Kmart and Sears, shared in its most recent quarterly earnings report that it plans to close 28 more Kmart stores. The company saved the closures list for later in the day, and now we have it for you.

California is the hardest hit state, with four locations closing. Illinois is losing three stores, as are New York and Kmart’s original home state of Michigan.

The list includes the North Miami Beach location where the world’s only Kmart Dental clinic operates. The practice predated the store, having been part of a Jefferson Ward store that was in the building before. It’s busy, and can patch in to the store’s public address system, but even that isn’t enough to save a store during a period of relentless cost-cutting.

Location Address State
Mesa 1445 S Power Road AZ
Valencia 23222 W Valencia Blvd CA
Jackson / Martell 10500 Wichlow Way CA
Bellflower 10400 Rosecrans CA
Hesperia 16968 Main Street CA
Aurora 15200 E Colfax Avenue CO
Englewood 200 W Belleview CO
Southbury 100 Main Street North CT
North Miami Beach 900 N Miami Beach Blvd FL
Mableton 5590 Mableton Pkwy GA
Oaklawn 4101 W 95Th St IL
Belleville 7230 Westfield Plaza Dr IL
Elmhurst 265 S Illinois Rte 83 IL
Topeka 1740 Sw Wanamaker Road KS
Utica / Shelby Township 7601 23 Mile Road MI
Bay City 4001 N Euclid Avenue MI
Sandusky 545 West Sanilac MI
Moorestown 401 Route 38 NJ
Parsippany 808 Route 46 NJ
Rochester (Chili) 810 Paul Road NY
Victor 10 Cobblestone Court Drive NY
Vails Gate (New Windsor) 374 Windsor Hwy, Rte 32 NY
Massillon 2600 Lincoln Way E OH
Salem 2470 Mission Se OR
Willow Grove 2620 Moreland Road PA
Allentown 4701 Tilghman Street PA
Cranston 296 Garfield Ave RI
Conway 1610 Church St SC

 

Previous Breaking News: It’s No Longer “Cool” To Eat Brains
Next Caribou Coffee Gets Hungry, Buys Bruegger’s Bagels