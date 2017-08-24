Caribou Coffee Gets Hungry, Buys Bruegger’s Bagels

When you already own a donut company, a sandwich chain, and a handful of coffee brands, what do you buy next? If you’re JAB Holdings you seek out bagels: The parent company of Krispy Kreme, Panera, Caribou Coffee, Peet’s Coffee & Tea, and Keurig Green Mountain has bought Bruegger’s Bagels.

Le Duff America announced today that it has entered into an agreement to sell its Bruegger’s Bagel chain to Caribou Coffee for an undisclosed amount.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the marriage between JAB’s Caribou and Bruegger’s isn’t entirely surprising.

Caribou and Brugger’s experimented with co-branded stores several years ago. However that relationship ended when JAB bought another bagel brand, Einstein Bros, which eventually co-branded with Caribou.

Today’s deal is just the latest for JAB — the investment arm of German conglomerate Joh. A. Benckiser— and its growing portfolio of breakfast and coffee brands.

Back in April, the company announced that it would add Panera to its roster for $7.5 billion. Before that, the company scooped up Stumptown Roasters, then Keurig Green Mountain for $13.9 billion in 2015. In 2012, JAB purchased Peet’s.