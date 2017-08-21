Uber Driver Accused Of Locking Passenger In Car, Demanding Sex

A Chicago Uber driver has been charged with unlawful restraint after he was accused of locking a passenger in his car and demanding that she have sex with him.

The incident happened on July 4 after the driver allegedly picked up a 19-year-old woman who’d booked a ride through the ride-sharing app, reports the Chicago Tribune.

Somehow her request was deleted, however, so she volunteered to pay cash for the trip. Instead, the man allegedly told her she’d have to have sex with him in payment.

She refused, and prosecutors say the driver then locked the car’s doors and wouldn’t let her out of the vehicle.

The passenger was able to jump out of the car when it slowed in traffic.

Police stopped the suspect’s car last week for a traffic violation, and connected his name to the July 4 incident. He has since been removed as a driver from the Uber app, the ride-sharing company said, calling the woman’s story “troubling.”