10,200 Samsung Galaxy Note 4 Batteries Recalled Over Burn, Fire Risks

Nearly a year after Samsung recalled and discontinued its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones after the devices were found to overheat and explode, another phone in the company’s lineup is under recall: 10,000 Galaxy Note 4 devices have been recalled amid concerns they could overheat, posing a risk of fire or burns to users.

The recall involves about 10,200 batteries placed in refurbished AT&T Samsung Galaxy Note 4 cellphones by FedEx Supply Chain and distributed as replacement phones through AT&T’s Insurance program only from Dec. 2016 to April 2017.

According to a notice filed with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, FedEx and Samsung determined that some of the recalled batteries are counterfeit and show anomalies that can lead the batteries to overheat.

The batteries are non-OEM, which means they were not supplied as original equipment by the phone’s manufacturer, Samsung.

FedEx Supply Chain says that it has received one report of a counterfeit battery overheating. No injuries or property damage has been reported.

The company urges owners to immediately stop using the recalled battery and power down their phones.

Owners of the affected batteries will receive a new replacement battery, as well as a postage paid box to send their old battery back to the company. FedEx Supply Chain says it will directly contact customers.

A rep for Samsung tells The Verge that the company did not make the batteries.

“FedEx Supply Chain is conducting this recall of non-genuine Samsung batteries as some of them are counterfeit,” the spokesperson said. “The refurbishment program was managed by FedEx Supply Chain and operated independently of Samsung.”

Consumerist has reached out to Samsung, AT&T, and FedEx Supply Chain for additional comments.

Customers with questions or concerned about the recall should contact FedEx Supply Chain at 1-800-338-0163 or online at http://www.exchangemybattery.com for more information.