Verizon’s Streaming Service May Be Delayed For Lack Of Content

Verizon recently hinted that it would dive into the streaming video fray with a new service that could launch as soon as this summer. But Big V’s entry into this business may be delayed, as the company has reportedly had trouble landing content deals.

Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, reports that Verizon has run into issues negotiating deals that would put many popular networks on its service.

The issues, sources suggest, are related to changes within Verizon’s executive video team and a lack of specifics for the service, including pricing and development technology.

The unnamed streaming live-TV service is expected to offer dozens of channels, such as CBS and ESPN, and would work on computers, mobile devices, and through connected TV platforms. It is also reported to operate independently of Verizon’s Go90 streaming product and its Fios service.

Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam dropped hints about the company’s eventual streaming TV product back in March, when he suggested the service would become available once Verizon completed its purchase of Yahoo’s internet business.

However, sources now tell Bloomberg that because of the negotiation issues, the service debut has been pushed back to the fall.