Dating Scammer Gets Five Years In Prison For Swindling Women (Again)

A New Jersey man who already spent five years in federal prison for scamming more than $200,000 from women he met through phone dating services is now heading back behind bars after being convicted for doing pretty much the same thing again.

The 52-year-old pleaded guilty in February to wire fraud for swindling thousands of dollars from more than 10 women. From Dec. 2012 through Dec. 2014 prosecutors said he met women looking for love on telephone dating services, wooed them, and then made up reasons why he needed them to loan him money — loans he didn’t bother paying back.

For example, he’d tell the women he needed them to wire him funds so he could relocate to be closer to wherever they lived and embark on a committed relationship, but then never followed through. Ghosting with the extra sting of financial loss — isn’t dating fun?

He would then turn around and use that money to buy cellphone airtime minutes so he could chat up more women, reports NJ.com.

And he did all of this while on probation, after serving five years in prison from 2007 to 2012 for stealing more than $200,000 from women around the U.S. in a similar scheme.

He’s been behind bars since Dec. 2014, and he’s set to stay there a bit longer: He was sentenced to five more years in a Camden, N.J. court. U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler also added three years of supervised release onto that, and ordered him to shell out more than $39,000 in restitution.