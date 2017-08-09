Swimsuits For Babies And Toddlers Sold At Meijer Recalled For Detaching Snaps

It’s nearly the end of summer (where did the time go?) but if your baby or toddler hasn’t outgrown these super-cute swimsuits from Meijer yet, you should know that they’ve been recalled because the snaps can detach, posing a choking hazard.

The suits, in sizes 0-3 months through 24 months, went on sale in January of 2017, and were sold through July. They cost $14, and were available at Meijer stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin. The four patterns that you see at the top of this post were available: Fish, anchors and stripes, sharks, and a strawberry design.

So far, Meijer has received 11 reports of the snaps at the bottom of the swimsuit detaching. No children were harmed, as far as Meijer and the Consumer Product Safety Commission know.

What to do: Bring the suit to the customer service desk at your local Meijer store for a refund. If you have any questions, contact Meijer at 800-927-8699.