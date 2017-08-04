Updated Gambling Code Of Conduct Calls For Casinos To Explain The Odds To Guests

Your next trip to the craps table in Las Vegas could come with a bit more explanation after the American Gaming Association called on casino operator to better promote responsible gambling.

The American Gaming Association, along with the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers, the National Indian Gaming Association, and the National Center for Responsible Gaming, announced this week an updated code of conduct on responsible gambling.

Under the updated code [PDF], casino operators are asked to explain to patrons the odds of winning or losing at various games.

The companies are also asked not to use advertising that contains claims that gambling will guarantee a person’s social, financial, or personal success.

Additionally, the code calls for heightened employee training programs.

“Presenting a unified message of commitment and putting a spotlight on an area of responsibility all of us share not just during this special week, but 24/7, reflects our full-time focus on an important aspect of our specific gaming entertainment,” Marcus Prater, Executive Director of the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers, said of the code update and the annual Responsible Gaming Education Week taking place this week.

The Associated Press reports that members of the group, including MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment, are expected to commit to the updates.

“What we should be doing is having a regular ongoing dialogue with our customers to make sure that what they’re doing is safe and fun for them and their families,” Alan Feldman, MGM’s executive vice president of global industry affairs, told the AP.