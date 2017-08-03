Marijuana Company Turning Entire Town Into Pot Tourism Destination

If the idea of a marijuana-friendly town gives you an anticipatory buzz, you may consider taking a trip to California, where one municipality is slated to become one big pot tourism destination.

Recreational marijuana will be legal in California as of Jan. 1, and in an effort to take advantage of the impending green rush, American Green Inc. — a company that makes cannabis products like body balms, pet treats, and mints — has purchased the entire town of Nipton for $5 million, Bloomberg reports.

The goal is to turn it into a weed-friendly tourism spot over the next 18 months by using some existing structures and building others, all powered by renewable energy.

For example, a new facility will make water infused with Cannabidiol or CBD, which doesn’t make you feel stoned but is believed to have medical benefits. There are plans for edible marijuana products, retail stores, and even artist-in-residence programs as well.

Greenwashing the town will not only appeal to travelers looking for a buzz and revitalize the area, the company says, but the hope is that others will follow suit.

“We thought that showing that there was a viable means of having a cannabis-friendly municipality and further making it energy independent could be a way of really inspiring folks to say, ‘Why can’t we do that here?’” project manager Stephen Shearin told Bloomberg.

American Green also recently launched smart vending machines — an idea we first heard about back in 2014 — that it says uses biometrics to ensure only people of age are purchasing