Super Nintendo Classic Consoles Will Be Available For Pre-Order, For Real This Time

If you want to get your hands on a Super Nintendo Classic and party like it’s 1994, you might be able to lock yours down before Sept. 29. The palm-sized mini devices will be available for shoppers to scramble over online and in stores then, but Nintendo has also announced that there will be some available for preorders. No, no, for real this time.

You can’t blame fans for thinking this is all a lie, since the cascade of preorders that were placed and then canceled with Walmart when the retailer accidentally opened up preorders due to a system glitch.

The game company simply announced on its Facebook page that preorders “will be made available for pre-order by various retailers late this month.”

Will Walmart be banned from making preorders because of its mistake last week? Where should we look to find them? Will retailers limit the number of devices that each customer can buy to prevent resellers from buying them up?

There have been no hints from Nintendo, but let’s hope that the answer to at least some of these questions is “yes.” Like last year’s NES Classic, the device will be available through the holiday season, and then gone.