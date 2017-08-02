Determined To Get It Right, McDonald’s Testing Chicken Tenders Again

More than two years after McDonald’s brought back its Chicken Select tenders for a limited time, the Golden Arches is once again trying its hand at the chicken meal, this time with a crispy buttermilk version.

AL.com reports that McDonald’s began testing its new buttermilk crispy chicken tenders at restaurants in the Birmingham, AL, area Monday, five months after running a similar test in North Carolina.

McDonald’s has a long history of testing and then pulling chicken tenders. Back in Feb. 2015 the fast food giant indicated that it would be willing to bring back Chicken Selects after a two-year hiatus; it changed its mind just a few months later.

But the new tenders differ from the fast food giant’s previous reiteration, Chicken Select tenders. The revamped meal takes a page from McDonald’s buttermilk crispy chicken sandwich. The 100% white meat tenders are seasoned and battered before frying.

A Birmingham-area franchisee says his restaurants began offering the tenders late last week and they’ve proven popular so far.

“All of my restaurants have been selling out of their allotment each day, so that’s a good thing.” Jason Black told AL.com.

Black notes that he expects the test to go well, as customers liked the buttermilk crispy sandwich that the tenders are modeled after. It appears that customers are onboard with test redux.

Consumerist has reached out to McDonald’s about the test and whether the tenders will see a national rollout in the future. We’ll update this post if we hear back.