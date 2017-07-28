Players In New Professional Esports League Could Make As Much As Major League Soccer Players

Not only can competitive video game players now receive scholarships to the University of Utah, they could parlay that love into a pretty well-paying professional esports career, where players will receive a salary and benefits rivaling other professional sport athletes.

Activision Blizzard announced Wednesday additional details of its professional esports Overwatch League set to begin play this fall, including player salaries and potential bonus awards.

Players in the league, which was crafted to resemble other professional sport leagues such as the NFL and MLB, will make a minimum salary of $50,000 per year. At this rate, Bloomberg notes, the salary for Overwatch players rivals that of Major League Soccer players, who receive a minimum salary of $53,000.

However, Overwatch players stand to earn more than just their base salary. The League says that players can earn as much as 50% of their team bonuses. These bonuses, Activation Blizzard notes, will total $3.5 million in the first year, with the championship team receiving $1 million.

Additionally, players, who are singed to a one-year guaranteed contract, will receive health insurance and a retirement savings plan.

The League

Teams for The Overwatch League have already been confirmed in Boston, Los Angeles, Miami-Orlando, New York City, San Francisco, Seoul, and Shanghai. Activision Blizzard is expected to add additional host cities over time.

Teams will be built using a roster of the more than 30 million eligible Overwatch players. Teams will be able to add players during a signing window from Aug. 1 until Oct. 30.

Teams will also provide players with housing and practice facilities during the season, the company said.