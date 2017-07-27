Ford Recalls 117,000 Vehicles Over Possible Seatbelt Defect

Seatbelts can prove to be a literal lifesaver in the event of a crash, but they have to work properly for that to happen. For this reason, Ford is recalling nearly 117,000 trucks and SUVs.

Ford announced Wednesday the recall of 116,796 model year 2015 F-150 trucks and E-series, model year 2014 to 2015 Escape SUVs, and 2015 Lincoln MKC vehicles that may contain defective setback, seatbelt or seatbelt buckles.

According to Ford, improperly tempered bolts used to attach the seatback, seatbelt, or seatbelt buckle could fracture. If this happens, the structural integrity of the seat or the seatbelt system could be compromised, and performance may be weakened in a sudden stop or crash, increasing the risk of injury.

Ford says it is unaware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue.

Dealers will examine the affected vehicles and replace the affected bolts at no cost to the customer.