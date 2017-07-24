Bush’s Baked Beans Recalled Due To Defective Cans

Before you crack open a can of baked beans for your next backyard cookout, you should check to make sure they’re not included in a recent recall by Bush’s prompted by defective cans.

Bush’s announced a voluntary recall [PDF] over the weekend of certain 28-ounce cans of Bush’s Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans, and Original Baked Beans.

The problem is potentially defective side seams on the cans that were discovered as part of internal quality assurance checks. The company’s investigation found a temporary quality issue from one of its can suppliers, which now been corrected. No other products are affected.

There have been no reports of illnesses or other adverse consequences connected to the recall, but you should still throw out any affected products you may have — even if the beans don’t smell or look spoiled.

Here are the affected products:

Product Case UPC Case Lot Code Container UPC Container Lot Code 28 OZ BUSH’S BEST BROWN SUGAR HICKORY 3940001977 BUSH’S BAKED BEAN (HIC) 001977 12-28 OZ 6097V BEST BY JUNE 2019 39400019770 6097S GF 6097P GF BEST BY JUN 2019 28 OZ BUSH’S BEST COUNTRY STYLE 003940091974 AND 003940001974 BUSH’S BAKED BEAN (CST) 001974 12-28 OZ 6077V AND 6087V BEST BY JUNE 2019 00039400019749 6 6077S RR 6087S RR 6077P RR 6087P RR BEST BY JUN 2019 28 OZ BUSH’S BEST ORIGINAL 003940091614 AND 003940001614 BUSH’S BAKED BEAN (ORG) 001614 12-28 OZ 6077V BEST BY JUNE 2019 00039400016144 6 6057S LC 6057P LC BEST BY JUN 2019

Here’s where you can find those codes:

Questions? Call Bush’s Consumer Relations line Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET: 1-800-590-3797.