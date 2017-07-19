There Are Only 32 Retail Gas Stations Left In Manhattan

July 19, 2017

Every day, new people arrive in New York City, and those people need housing. In response to that demand, developers in Manhattan have been busy knocking down old buildings and putting up new ones. One casualty of that real estate boom? Gas stations, which have become increasingly rare in recent years.

An Endangered Species

The New York Times noted in 2016 that the pace of development had accelerated, wiping 30 gas stations off the map since 2008. At that time, only 50 were open to the public on the island of Manhattan.

Their numbers continue to dwindle: According to data from the city’s Department of Consumer Affairs, there are now only 32 retail gas stations open as of last year.

Here are the stations that were inspected by the department last year — some of those may no longer be open if they were sold before the end of 2016:

Business Name Address
10TH AVENUE PETROLEUM LLC 466 10TH AVE
117 MORNINGSIDE INC. 355 W. 124TH ST
145TH STREET AUTO CENTER INC. 150 W. 145TH ST
155TH STREET AUTO CENTER INC 3740 BROADWAY
174 UPTOWN INC 4116 BROADWAY
1ST & 96TH MANAGEMENT INC. 1855 1ST AVE
30TH STREET SERVICE STATION INC. 309 11TH AVE
ACCEDE INC. 255 E 125TH ST
ATLAS GARAGE INC. 303 W 96TH ST
BEST SERVICE STATION INC. 2157 AMSTERDAM AVE
BISMA MOBIL SERVICE STATION INC. 718 11TH AVE
BROADWAY S/S INC 4275 BROADWAY
CITY FUELS LLC 4353 BROADWAY
CITY PETRO SERVICE CENTER INC. 232 W. 145TH ST
EAST SIDE AUTO SERVICES INC. 348 E 106TH ST
EASTSIDE GASOLINE CORP 1890 PARK AVE
FIRST AVE & 117TH ST INC. 2276 1ST AVE
FUTURE SERVICE STATION INC 1599 LEXINGTON AVE
GOALS SERVICE STATION INC 3260 BROADWAY
HOUSTON SERVICE STATION LLC 21 E HOUSTON ST
INWOOD AUTO SERVICE CORP 4880 BROADWAY
JR AUTO SERVICE CORP 89 SAINT NICHOLAS PL
JTE SERVICE STATION, INC. 242 DYCKMAN ST
KALISH & KERNER PETROLEUM LLC 2420 FDR DR
NAGLE FUEL CORP 265 NAGLE AVE
RIVERDEAL OPERATING CORP. 5080 BROADWAY
SPEEDWAY LLC 401 W 207TH ST
SPEEDWAY LLC 120 W. 145TH ST
SRM FUEL CORP. 3936 10TH AVE
STATION 800 LLC 800 SAINT NICHOLAS AVE
UPTOWN SERVICE STATION CORP. 2326 1ST AVE
WEST MOBIL ON 8TH INC 63 8TH AVE

What’s There Instead?

So where have all the gas stations gone? Curbed has a great interactive map showing what each former fuel location has been turned into, from developments that mostly include apartment complexes, condominiums, shopping centers, and office buildings.

To that end, if you need a place to live, this map might be helpful in finding an apartment.

Some simply sit empty and unused, waiting to be turned into a tall glass building filled with people who probably don’t have cars. And if they do, they may have a tough time finding a gas station to fuel it up.

For more on the ghosts of gas stations in NYC, head on over to Curbed.

