Herbal Beverage Recalled For Undeclared Milk — Oh Yeah, And Viagra-Like Drugs

When a food product contains a major allergen like dairy, customers should be warned of that fact, and products can be recalled if they don’t disclose it. The same is true of products that pretend to be “supplements” but that actually contain generic versions of precsription drugs or their analogs. Those two issues have come together in a recall for an instant coffee-type product that contains milk and an analog to Viagra.

The beverage, New of Kopi Jantan Tradisional Natural Herbs Coffee, is served like instant coffee, but marketed as a “male enhancement” product. It was sold online and directly by individual salespeople, and was on the market from 2014 to 2016.

While undeclared milk isn’t good, the real problem is another substance in the beverage, desmethyl carbodenafil. While it isn’t exactly generic Viagra, it’s “structurally similar” to sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra.

That means it has the same side effects as Viagra, including the risk that it could cause a life-threatening drop in blood pressure when combined with nitrate heart medications.

There have been no reported illnesses or injuries from the products, but a similar male enhancement instant coffee product recalled in May has been linked to at least one death.

If you have any of the product, the company is asking customers to mail it back, promising to send a check for the purchase price and postage. Send it to:

Bestherbs Coffee LLC

4250 Claremont Dr

Grand Priarie TX 75052

If you have any questions about the product or the recall, call 817-903-2288 or email Albertyee.abc@hotmail.com.