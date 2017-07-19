Flying From Mexico To The U.S.? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Laptop Rules

Although the U.S. has lifted the laptop ban on all foreign airlines it put in place in March, travelers flying here from Mexico with such large electronic devices will get their chance to grumble over new, longer security checks.

New Procedures

Starting today, Mexico’s airlines are implementing extra security checks for anyone flying on direct flights to the states with portable electronic devices larger than a phone, the country’s civil aviation authority announced (via CNN).

“Airlines will apply extraordinary measures” beginning on Wednesday, the General Directorate of Civil Aviation of the Ministry of Communications and Transportation said in a statement.

• Passengers should show up at the airport three hours before departure so you have enough time to deal with new procedures.

• Be prepared to pull out any large electronic devices you’re carrying on while going through security — without any cover or other protection.

Ban Déjà Vu

Earlier this week, the Department of Homeland Security has lifted its ban on large electronics in airplane cabins from the few airlines that remained subject to the March policy. According to the TSA, the only airport still affected by the ban is King Khalid International Airport.

In June, DHS announced that all airlines around the world that fly to the U.S. will also have to put security upgrades in place if they want to avoid a ban. The agency said at the time that it’s raising “the global baseline of global aviation security” to accomplish its goal of reducing “insider threats and identify suspicious passengers.”