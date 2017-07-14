Honda Recalls 2.1M Accord Sedans Over Increased Battery Fire Risk

For the second time today we’re telling you about a potentially fiery situation leading to the recall of vehicles. This time involving nearly 2.1 million Honda vehicles that contain faulty battery sensors that increase the risk of engine fire.

Reuters reports that Honda issued the recall of 1.15 million model year 2013 to 2016 Honda Accord vehicles in the U.S. and about 1 million additional vehicles around the world over the risk of fire.

According to the company, the affected vehicles may contain battery sensors that are not sufficiently sealed action moisture.

Because of this road salt or other material can enter the battery sensor, leading to rust and eventual electrical shorting of the sensor, which could cause a fire.

A rep for Honda tells Reuters that the carmaker is aware of four reports of engine compartment fires in the U.S. and one in Canada. However, there have been no reports of injuries related to the issue.

The carmaker says it first learned of the issue after an engine compartment fire was reported in Canada in 2015. That incident was followed by a similar one in China the next year. After an investigation into the fire in China, Honda redesigned its battery sensor.

Consumerist has reached out to Honda for additional details on the recall and will update this post when we hear back.