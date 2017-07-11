How To Get A Free Slurpee At 7-Eleven Today

Did you forget? It’s July 11, or 7/11, which means today is the day you can get a free Slurpee at 7-Eleven.

7-Eleven stores around the country are offering up complimentary Slurpees from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (local time) today only. All you have to do is walk in and ask, nicely, “Hey, may I please have a Slurpee, kind 7-Eleven employee?”

It’s all part of a celebration in honor of 7-Eleven’s 90th birthday: This is the 16th straight year the chain has marked its birthday by handing out free frozen treats. There will be plenty of brain freeze to go around, as 7-Eleven says it expects to hand out nine million Slurpees.

The Slurpee itself celebrated its 50th birthday last October. It had its start as a semi-estranged child of the ICEE, which was invented in the late ’50s. 7-Eleven licensed the beverage-freezing technology behind the machine in 1965.