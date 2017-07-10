Amazon’s Voice-Activated Devices Are Going To Be Super Cheap On Prime Day

Listen, it’s up to you whether or not you want to partake in the annual panic-shopping event that is Amazon Prime Day. But if you do, Amazon is offering some pretty big discounts across the board on its Alexa-powered digital devices.

Amazon is cutting the prices on a few of its voice-activated speakers:

• The Echo will be discounted 50%, dropping from its regular price of $179.99 to $89.99

• The Echo Dot gets a $15 cut from its original $49.99, making it $34.99

• Amazon Tap is $50 off, at $79.90 instead of $129.99.

The sales start at 9 p.m. ET and last through 3 am. ET July 12, which yes, is longer than a day. For those who already own an Alexa-powered speaker, sales start two hours early, including some discounts exclusively for people ordering through Amazon devices.

This brings the Echo much closer to the price of Alibaba’s new device, recently launched a $73 Echo competitor in China. It’s also $10 cheaper than the Google Home.