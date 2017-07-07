43 More Sears And Kmart Stores Are Closing: Is Yours On The List?

Sears Holdings, parent company of Sears and Kmart, announced today that it plans to close down another 43 stores. As with previous rounds of closings, Kmart stores dominate the list, with 35 stores in 21 states set to turn their blue lights out forever.

The announcement came with a mini-manifesto from Sears Holdings Chairman and CEO Eddie Lampert, who framed the store closings as furthering the company’s “transformation” into a profitable retailer. We see it more as an entity pulling itself even farther into a death spiral.

Just last week, a list leaked of 20 Sears Department stores slated to close, which do not overlap with the eight Sears stores listed below.

“This is part of a strategy both to address losses from unprofitable stores and to reduce the square footage of other stores because many of them are simply too big for our current needs,” writes Lampert.

That makes sense, since Sears stores can be massive, and landlords or Seritage Growth Properties, an affiliated real estate investment trust that has purchased billions of dollars’ worth of Sears stores, can collect at least four times more rent from a Whole Foods or a Primark than from department stores.

Is your local Kmart or Sears store the next to close? Here’s the full list for your perusal, sorted by state.

Kmart Stores

Town Address State Athens 104 Highway 31 North AL Tuscaloosa 635 Skyland Blvd AL Kingman 3340 E Andy Devine Ave AZ Phoenix 2526 W Northern Avenue AZ Eureka 4325 Broadway CA Riverside 7200 Arlington Avenue CA Hudson 12412 U S 19 FL Lakeland 4717 South Florida Avenue FL Miami 20505 South Dixie Hwy FL Tampa 8245 N Florida Ave FL Columbus 2500 Airport Thruway GA Douglas 1300 S Madison Avenue GA Coeur D’Alene W-201 Neider Road ID Anderson 2828 N Broadway IN Lexington 2520 Nicholasville Road KY Owensboro 2760 Frederica Street KY Fitchburg 140 Whalon Street MA Springfield 1277 Liberty Street MA Escanaba 801 N Lincoln Road MI Monroe 1290 N Monroe Street MI Glendive 1515 W Bell Street MT Great Falls 1000 3rd Street NW MT Las Vegas 2975 E Sahara Blvd NV Herkimer 200 S Washington St NY Dayton 601 Woodman Dr OH Garfield Heights 12501 Rockside Rd OH Toledo 1801 W Alexis Road OH Bartlesville 501 S E Washington Blvd OK Shawnee 2323-2327 N Harrison OK Erie 4401 Buffalo Road PA Florence 2011 Hoffmeyer Road SC Jackson 732 Old Hickory Blvd TN Salt Lake City 4670 S 900 East UT S W Roanoke 3533 Franklin Road VA Rock Springs 2450 Foothill Blvd WY

Sears Stores