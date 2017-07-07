43 More Sears And Kmart Stores Are Closing: Is Yours On The List?Image courtesy of Nicholas Eckhart
Sears Holdings, parent company of Sears and Kmart, announced today that it plans to close down another 43 stores. As with previous rounds of closings, Kmart stores dominate the list, with 35 stores in 21 states set to turn their blue lights out forever.
The announcement came with a mini-manifesto from Sears Holdings Chairman and CEO Eddie Lampert, who framed the store closings as furthering the company’s “transformation” into a profitable retailer. We see it more as an entity pulling itself even farther into a death spiral.
Just last week, a list leaked of 20 Sears Department stores slated to close, which do not overlap with the eight Sears stores listed below.
“This is part of a strategy both to address losses from unprofitable stores and to reduce the square footage of other stores because many of them are simply too big for our current needs,” writes Lampert.
That makes sense, since Sears stores can be massive, and landlords or Seritage Growth Properties, an affiliated real estate investment trust that has purchased billions of dollars’ worth of Sears stores, can collect at least four times more rent from a Whole Foods or a Primark than from department stores.
Is your local Kmart or Sears store the next to close? Here’s the full list for your perusal, sorted by state.
Kmart Stores
|Town
|Address
|State
|Athens
|104 Highway 31 North
|AL
|Tuscaloosa
|635 Skyland Blvd
|AL
|Kingman
|3340 E Andy Devine Ave
|AZ
|Phoenix
|2526 W Northern Avenue
|AZ
|Eureka
|4325 Broadway
|CA
|Riverside
|7200 Arlington Avenue
|CA
|Hudson
|12412 U S 19
|FL
|Lakeland
|4717 South Florida Avenue
|FL
|Miami
|20505 South Dixie Hwy
|FL
|Tampa
|8245 N Florida Ave
|FL
|Columbus
|2500 Airport Thruway
|GA
|Douglas
|1300 S Madison Avenue
|GA
|Coeur D’Alene
|W-201 Neider Road
|ID
|Anderson
|2828 N Broadway
|IN
|Lexington
|2520 Nicholasville Road
|KY
|Owensboro
|2760 Frederica Street
|KY
|Fitchburg
|140 Whalon Street
|MA
|Springfield
|1277 Liberty Street
|MA
|Escanaba
|801 N Lincoln Road
|MI
|Monroe
|1290 N Monroe Street
|MI
|Glendive
|1515 W Bell Street
|MT
|Great Falls
|1000 3rd Street NW
|MT
|Las Vegas
|2975 E Sahara Blvd
|NV
|Herkimer
|200 S Washington St
|NY
|Dayton
|601 Woodman Dr
|OH
|Garfield Heights
|12501 Rockside Rd
|OH
|Toledo
|1801 W Alexis Road
|OH
|Bartlesville
|501 S E Washington Blvd
|OK
|Shawnee
|2323-2327 N Harrison
|OK
|Erie
|4401 Buffalo Road
|PA
|Florence
|2011 Hoffmeyer Road
|SC
|Jackson
|732 Old Hickory Blvd
|TN
|Salt Lake City
|4670 S 900 East
|UT
|S W Roanoke
|3533 Franklin Road
|VA
|Rock Springs
|2450 Foothill Blvd
|WY
Sears Stores
|Town
|Address
|State
|Peru
|1607 36Th Street
|IL
|Clarksville
|757 E Lewis & Clark Pkwy
|IN
|Elkhart
|154 28B W Hively Ave
|IN
|Schererville
|120 Us Highway 41
|IN
|Garden City
|2310 E Kansas Ave
|KS
|Cranberry
|6945 Us Route 322
|PA
|Paris
|3060 Clarksville Street
|TX
|Kenosha
|7630 Pershing Blvd
|WI