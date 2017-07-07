43 More Sears And Kmart Stores Are Closing: Is Yours On The List?

July 7, 2017 2:37 pm EDT By

Sears Holdings, parent company of Sears and Kmart, announced today that it plans to close down another 43 stores. As with previous rounds of closings, Kmart stores dominate the list, with 35 stores in 21 states set to turn their blue lights out forever.

The announcement came with a mini-manifesto from Sears Holdings Chairman and CEO Eddie Lampert, who framed the store closings as furthering the company’s “transformation” into a profitable retailer. We see it more as an entity pulling itself even farther into a death spiral.

Just last week, a list leaked of 20 Sears Department stores slated to close, which do not overlap with the eight Sears stores listed below.

“This is part of a strategy both to address losses from unprofitable stores and to reduce the square footage of other stores because many of them are simply too big for our current needs,” writes Lampert.

That makes sense, since Sears stores can be massive, and landlords or Seritage Growth Properties, an affiliated real estate investment trust that has purchased billions of dollars’ worth of Sears stores, can collect at least four times more rent from a Whole Foods or a Primark than from department stores.

Is your local Kmart or Sears store the next to close? Here’s the full list for your perusal, sorted by state.

Kmart Stores

Town Address State
Athens 104 Highway 31 North AL
Tuscaloosa 635 Skyland Blvd AL
Kingman 3340 E Andy Devine Ave AZ
Phoenix 2526 W Northern Avenue AZ
Eureka 4325 Broadway CA
Riverside 7200 Arlington Avenue CA
Hudson 12412 U S 19 FL
Lakeland 4717 South Florida Avenue FL
Miami 20505 South Dixie Hwy FL
Tampa 8245 N Florida Ave FL
Columbus 2500 Airport Thruway GA
Douglas 1300 S Madison Avenue GA
Coeur D’Alene W-201 Neider Road ID
Anderson 2828 N Broadway IN
Lexington 2520 Nicholasville Road KY
Owensboro 2760 Frederica Street KY
Fitchburg 140 Whalon Street MA
Springfield 1277 Liberty Street MA
Escanaba 801 N Lincoln Road MI
Monroe 1290 N Monroe Street MI
Glendive 1515 W Bell Street MT
Great Falls 1000 3rd Street NW MT
Las Vegas 2975 E Sahara Blvd NV
Herkimer 200 S Washington St NY
Dayton 601 Woodman Dr OH
Garfield Heights 12501 Rockside Rd OH
Toledo 1801 W Alexis Road OH
Bartlesville 501 S E Washington Blvd OK
Shawnee 2323-2327 N Harrison OK
Erie 4401 Buffalo Road PA
Florence 2011 Hoffmeyer Road SC
Jackson 732 Old Hickory Blvd TN
Salt Lake City 4670 S 900 East UT
S W Roanoke 3533 Franklin Road VA
Rock Springs 2450 Foothill Blvd WY

Sears Stores

Town Address State
Peru 1607 36Th Street IL
Clarksville 757 E Lewis & Clark Pkwy IN
Elkhart 154 28B W Hively Ave IN
Schererville 120 Us Highway 41 IN
Garden City 2310 E Kansas Ave KS
Cranberry 6945 Us Route 322 PA
Paris 3060 Clarksville Street TX
Kenosha 7630 Pershing Blvd WI

 

