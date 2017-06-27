Baby Cursed To Ruin His Birthday Flying Spirit For The Rest of His Life

Earlier this month, a baby born on a Jet Airways flight was gifted with free flights for life. Not one to be completely outdone, Spirit Airlines said today that a baby boy born on a recent flight will also receive free flights for life… but only on his birthday.

Spirit announced today that it gifted a baby boy born Saturday on a flight from Ft. Lauderdale to Dallas-Fort Worth with the worst/best birthday gift: Free flights for himself and a guest on his birthday for the rest of his life.

Of course, Spirit’s gift, while generous, likely won’t come in handy for a while. Under Spirit’s contract of carriage, the airline allows children under the age of two to fly for free if they sit on an adult’s lap.

According to Spirit, the birth happened about 30 minutes into the flight, when a Phoenix woman, who was 36 week pregnant at the time, told flight attendants that she wasn’t feeling well and requested for medical attention.

“Everything started happening very quickly,” the woman said. “I didn’t think I was having the baby because it was too soon, but after a few minutes I knew I needed medical attention.”

The flight was then diverted to New Orleans Louis Armstrong Airport where emergency medical crews were expected to meet the plane.

In the meantime, a nurse and pediatrician on the flight helped comfort the woman, who ended up giving birth to the 7-pound baby before the flight landed.

Once the plane landed, the woman and baby Christoph were taken a local hospital.