This Guy Has Gone To Disneyland For 2,000 Days In A Row With No Plan To Stop

Plenty of people don’t get to go to Disneyland even once in their life. Then there’s a guy in California who’s been to the park 2,000 times — in a row.

Disneyland announced Thursday that a Huntington Beach man had crossed through the park’s entrance for the 2,000th day in a row.

“It’s magical, I never expected that it would turn into this much when I started coming back in 2012,” the man tells ABC7.

His visits started on Jan. 1, 2012, after a friend gave him a season pass to help brighten his spirits as he was looking for a job.

For the next five years, he says he looked forward to his daily trips to the park, even coming on days he has to work.

Visits often included enjoying the music, interacting with park cast members, and watching other guests have good time. His favorite show or attraction to see was the Matterhorn Bobsleds adventure.

But just because he’s now visited the park 2,000 days in a row, doesn’t mean the Air Force veteran plans to stop. It’s just the opposite, in fact, as he says he plans to make daily visits for as long as he’s able. His annual pass expires in January.