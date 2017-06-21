Snapchat Wants To Help You Stalk Your Friends With New Map Feature

Because there is apparently no such thing as oversharing on social media these days, Snapchat is rolling out a new “Snap Map” feature that lets users creep on where their friends are posting photos from.

In what appears to be an effort to fan the flames of FOMO — Fear Of Missing Out — even more than photos of your friends sunning on the beach in Bali or drinking from a thousand-foot vodka luge in Amsterdam already do, Snap Map shows users where their friends are when they’re snapping.

Once a user gives the app permission to share their location with pals, their “Actionmoji” cartoon avatar will appear on the Map, which only updates when you open the app.

Don’t want people seeing where you’re snapping that video of a super exclusive shoe release? You can simply remain in Ghost Mode, Snapchat says.

While the map may just make everyone jealous, Snapchat is pushing the feature as a way to connect with your friends: Perhaps if you see that your crew is at a concert nearby that hasn’t started yet, you may be tempted to head over there to join them.

Stay tuned: We’re sure it’s only a matter of time before Facebook/Instagram roll out their own versions of this thing, lest they be left behind.