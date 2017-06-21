Any Toy, No Matter How Fun Or Popular, Can Be Dangerous

Just because a toy is popular, that doesn’t mean it can’t cause kids serious harm. That’s the warning that the safety advocates of World Against Toys Causing Harm (WATCH) have for parents as summer officially arrives.

Fidget spinners, which gained popularity this year, top the group’s list of “Summer Safety Traps” that parents and other caregivers should watch out for this summer.

What’s wrong with fidget spinners? They might seem pretty harmless, but once there are enough of any toy out on the market, someone is going to be harmed. There are two documented cases of kids choking on spinners that fell apart, one of whom had to have a plastic piece removed from her esophagus.

“Do not be lulled into a false sense of security that a toy is safe simply because it is popular,” the group’s president warned.

Last year’s hot toy, hoverboards with rechargeable batteries, could literally overheat and cause house fires, and WATCH included the toys in its warning for this summer as well.

A huge number of hoverboards were recalled, as were plenty of other toys and baby items — yet they’re still in homes.

As fun and frugal as buying toys and kids’ items on Craigslist or your local “mama swap” Facebook group might be, remember to check items for outstanding recalls before you buy or sell them.

Other domestic dangers that the group warned about are toys with small parts that may break off, backyard trampolines and bouncy houses, kiddie pools that have enough water for a child to drown in, toy swords with hard edges, and high-powered toy guns that fire water or pellets.

Have a fun, carefree summer, everyone!