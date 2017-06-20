Fresh Market CEO Resigns After Two Years

Fresh Market, a chain of specialty grocery stores, found itself in the hunt for a new corporate leader today after the company’s CEO resigned unexpectedly.

Chain Store Age reports that Fresh Market CEO Rick Anicetti resigned from his position and his board seat after joining the company as top executive less than two years ago.

The company, which didn’t give a reason for Anicetti’s departure, announced that Fresh Market chief financial officer Brian Nicholson would take over as interim CEO for the time being.

Consumerist reached out to Fresh Market for comment on the departure. A rep for Apollo declined to comment on the report. An agency representing Fresh Market has not responded to our request, but we will update if we receive a response.

Fresh Market, which operates 176 stores in 24 states, has seen its fair share of issues in recent years. In March 2016, the company was purchased by private equity firm Apollo Global Management for $1.38 billion and then taken private.

Two months later, the company announced it would close all of its stores — about 13 locations — in Texas, Iowa, Missouri, and Kansas.