Here Are The 81 Stores Payless ShoeSource Wants To Close Next

Payless ShoeSource is the nation’s leading provider of shoes that look just enough like Chuck Taylor All-Stars but that are buy one, get one free. The chain is now in Chapter 11 bankruptcy, hoping to trim its store fleet and its substantial debt. In a recent court filing, the chain listed 81 more locations that it may or may not close, pending negotiations with its landlords.

This is a preliminary list of stores where the company hasn’t been able to negotiate a good enough rent concession yet, and it’s asking for permission from the bankruptcy court to close these stores if it isn’t able to reach an agreement.

These stores would be on top of the 400 that closed shortly after the bankruptcy filing, and the 112 stores that will definitely be closing next. That list of locations can be found here.

There will be a hearing on the proposed closings on June 21, according to court documents [PDF]. Expect an official announcement sometime after that if your store is indeed closing.

Town State Address Mall FLAGSTAFF AZ 2700 WOODLANDS VILLAGE BLVD WOODLAND VILLAGE SHOPPING CENTER BUENA PARK CA 7540 ORANGETHORPE AVENUE 700 BOSTON RD THE SHOPS AT BUENA PARK COMPTON CA 186 E COMPTON BLVD COMPTON TOWNE CTR ELK GROVE CA 8547 ELK GROVE BLVD ELK GROVE VILLAGE SHOPPING CENTER NEWARK CA 2215 NEWPARK MALL NEWPARK MALL RANCHO CUCAMONGA CA 7901 KEW AVE VICTORIA GARDENS SAN DIEGO CA 585 SATURN BLVD SOUTHLAND PLAZA SAN DIEGO CA 3460 MURPHY CANYON ROAD 1625 E 95TH ST STONECREST PLAZA SAN JOSE CA 447A BLOSSOM HILL ROAD SOUTHGATE SHOPPING CENTER SAN MARCOS CA 751 CENTER DRIVE NORDAHL MARKETPLACE SAN RAFAEL CA 5800 NORTHGATE MALL NORTHGATE MALL SANTA ANA CA 407E1STST STE2A SANTA ANA DWNTWN PLAZA SANTA MARIA CA 2162 S BRADLEY RD CROSSROADS AT SANTA MARIA VENTURA CA 4050 E MAIN STREET DONLON PLAZA CAMARILLO CA 309 W VENTURA BLVD CAMARILLO TOWN CENTER LOS ANGELES CA 3601 S LA BREA AVENUE RIVERSIDE CA 2851 CANYON SPRINGS PARKWAY CANYON SPRINGS SHOPPING CENTER GREENWOOD VILLAGE CO 6787 CLINTON STREET CLINTON SHOPETTE DANBURY CT 7 BACKUS AVE DANBURY FAIR DEERFIELD BEACH FL 3868 W HILLSBORO BLVD DEERFIELD MALL SHOPPING CENTER FORT LAUDERDALE FL 931 W STATE ROAD 84 SOUTHLAND SHOPPING CENTER HIALEAH FL 1400 W 49TH ST VILLAGE SQUARE HALLANDALE FL 750 W HALLANDALE BEACH BLVD MIAMI FL 8811 SW 107TH AVE TAMPA FL 3643 S DALE MABRY HWY TARPON SPRINGS FL 40668 US HIGHWAY 19 N MORROW GA 6053 JONESBORO ROAD WAHIAWA HI 935 CALIFORNIA AVE WAHIAWA TOWN CENTER CHICAGO IL 2657 N ELSTON RIVERFRONT PLAZA CHICAGO IL 1625 E 95TH ST STONY ISLAND PLAZA CHICAGO IL 4849 WEST NORTH AVE WASHINGTON SQUARE SHOPPING CENTER COUNTRY CLUB HILLS IL 4167 W 167TH ST COUNTRY CLUB PLAZA LOUISVILLE KY 5352 DIXIE HWY DIXIE PLAZA ATTLEBORO MA 287 WASHINGTON ST SOUTH ATTLEBORO SQUARE BILLERICA MA 700 BOSTON RD TOWNE PLAZA MATTAPAN MA 1624 BLUE HILL AVE MATTAPAN SQUARE METHUEN MA 180 HAVERHILL ST MERRIMAC PLAZA WALTHAM MA 862 LEXINGTON STREET WAL‐LEX SHOPPING CENTER CAMBRIDGE MA 599 MASSACHUSETTS AVE CENTRAL SQUARE HYANNIS MA 793 IYANNOUGH RD CAPE COD MALL BEL AIR MD 5 BEL AIR SOUTH PKWY FESTIVAL AT BEL AIR GAITHERSBURG MD 221 KENTLANDS BLVD KENTLANDS SHOPPING CENTER COON RAPIDS MN 12940 RIVERDALE DR NW STE 800 RIVERDALE PLAZA SAINT CLOUD MN 4124 W DIVISION ST CHARLOTTE NC 3210 WILKINSON BLVD WILKINSON CROSSING BAYONNE NJ 305 BAYONNE CROSSING WAY BAYONNE CROSSING MOUNT LAUREL NJ 22 CENTERTON RD CENTERTON SQUARE SHOPPING CENTER STRATFORD NJ 1 S WHITEHORSE PIKE ALBUQUERQUE NM 5011 MONTGOMERY BLVD NE MONTGOMERY PLAZA HENDERSON NV 280 E LAKE MEADE DR VICTORY VILLAGE CENTER BRONX NY 60 W 225TH STREET RIVERDALE CROSSING SHOPPING CENTER BROOKLYN NY 428 UTICA AVENUE BROOKLYN NY 5024 5TH AVENUE BROOKLYN NY 874 FLATBUSH AVE BRONX NY 1929 TURNBULL AVE BRUCKNER COMMONS BUFFALO NY 3049 SHERIDAN DR FLUSHING NY 42‐01 BELL BLVD HEMPSTEAD NY 255 FULTON AVE MAMARONECK NY 407 MAMARONECK AVENUE CINCINNATI OH 4394 EASTGATE SQUARE DR EASTGATE SQUARE BEAVERTON OR 10773 SW BEAVERTON HILLSDALE HWY FASHION SQUARE HAPPY VALLEY OR 11211 SE 82ND AVE EDDYSTONE PA 1558 CHESTER PIKE EDDYSTONE CROSSING SHOPPING CENTER LANCASTER PA 2058 FRUITVILLE PIKE HAWTHORNE PLAZA SHOPPING CENTER ORANGEBURG SC 2390 CHESTNUT ST NE PRINCE OF ORANGE MALL CLEVELAND TX 114 TRULY PLAZA TRULY PLAZA SHOPPING CENTER EL PASO TX 1801 ZARAGOSA SAUL KLEINFELD SC FORT WORTH TX 4200 SOUTH FREEWAY LA GRAN PLAZA DE FORT WORTH IRVING TX 933 E IRVING BLVD FIESTA CENTER KEMAH TX 153 FM 518 SUITE A KEMAH CENTER LEWISVILLE TX 835 W MAIN ST SAN ANTONIO TX 17700 HWY 281 N ARBOR PARK SAN ANTONIO TX 6511 W LOOP 1604 WESTWOOD VISTA SHOPPING CENTER MCALLEN TX 207 S MAIN ST SAN ANTONIO TX 1777 SW LOOP 410 ALEXANDRIA VA 6700 7 RICHMOND HIGHWAY BEACON CENTER STAFFORD VA 1150 STAFFORD MARKET PLACE MARYSVILLE WA 17020 TWIN LAKES AVENUE LAKEWOOD CROSSING SEATTLE WA 8824 RAINIER AVE S EDMONDS WA 22611 76TH AVENUE WEST WEST ALLIS WI 2814 S 108TH ST