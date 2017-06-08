Video Game Studio Says Upcoming Game Files Being Held For Ransom

The video game studio behind the popular Witcher series of games says that files for an upcoming release have been stolen and are being held for ransom.

According to a Tweet from CD PROJEKT RED, the Polish game maker claims that some outside party obtained multiple company files, including documents related to the upcoming role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077.

“A demand for ransom has been made, saying that should we not comply, the files will be released to the general public,” writes the company. “We will not be giving in to the demands… which might eventually lead to the files being published online.”

The studio warns fans that these files are “old and largely unrepresentative” of the current state of the in-development game.

Holding media files for ransom seems to be in fashion this year. Episodes from Netflix’s new season of Orange Is the New Black were made available online after the streaming service refused to pay a hacker’s ransom demand. That same hacker has reportedly been making similar demands against ABC.