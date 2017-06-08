Hyundai Recalls 600K Vehicles Over Parking Brake Issues, Hoods That Could Fly Up While Driving

Owners of Hyundai vehicles should listen up, as the carmaker issued not one but two recalls today related to hoods that could fly up while driving and parking brake issues.

Hyundai announced the double recall covering nearly 600,000 vehicles combined.

The first recall covers approximately 437,400 model year 2013 to 2017 Sante Fe and Sante Fe Sport SUVs that contain hood latches that might not work properly.

According to a notice [PDF] posted with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the secondary hood latch cable may corrode and bind. If this occurs, the latch could remain unlatched when the hood is closed.

Hyundai says that if the hood is not securely closed or the primary latch is inadvertently released and the secondary latch is not engaged, the hood could unexpectedly open while driving, increasing the risk of a vehicle crash.

The carmaker says it will notify owners of the issue in late June and dealers will replace the secondary latch cable free of charge.

The second recall involves 161,074 model year 2015 to 2016 Genesis or Sonata vehicles that might contain a parking brake light that doesn’t work.

According to a notice [PDF] with NHTSA, the warning light to indicate that the parking brake is applied may intermittently not illuminate in the dash due to corrosion in the switch.

If the parking brake indicator is not illuminated when the parking brake is applied, the driver may operate the vehicle with the parking brake partially engaged, increasing the risk of a crash.

Hyundai will notify owners of the issue in late June and dealers will replace the parking brake switch free of charge.