Child Gates Recalled Because They Don’t Keep Kids Out, Could Strangle Them

Safety gates are intended to keep children (and sometimes pets) safe from hazards like falling down the stairs or getting into things they aren’t supposed to. But more than 25,000 safety gates are now under recall in the U.S. because they pose a strangulation hazard to youngsters.

Madison Mills announced this week the recall of 93,580 safety gates — 25,180 in the U.S. and 68,400 in Canada — after determining the foldaway expandable gates could trap and strangle children.

According to a notice posted with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, a child’s neck can fit into the “V” shaped opening along the top of the gate.

If a child were to become stuck in this “V” they could be strangled, the company says.

What’s more, the company says that the gates might not even work, as children can pass through similar “V” openings under the gate, allowing access to restricted areas.

To date, Madison Mills says it has not received any reports of injuries related to the issue.

The recall covers Madison Mill 23 and 25 foldaway expandable gates that extend to either three or five feet.

The products, which can be identified by the model number 23 or 25 on original packaging, were sold for $20 to $25 at Do It Best stores and other hardware stores from Jan. 2013 to May 2017.

Customers can contact Madison Mill at 877-220-4705 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday; via email at tom.mckelvey@madisonmill.com; or online at http://www.madison mill.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.