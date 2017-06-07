Report: Sears Holdings Plans To Close 72 Stores, Mostly Kmart

Report: Sears Holdings Plans To Close 72 Stores, Mostly KmartImage courtesy of Nicholas Eckhart
Sears Holdings, the parent company of Sears and Kmart, doesn’t like articles about how many stores it’s closing. Instead, the company tries to limit news releases about its plans to local news outlets. The company reportedly plans to close 49 Kmart discount stores, 16 Sears department stores, and seven Sears Auto Centers.
Business Insider obtained a list of Sears Holdings stores slated for closing, which the site says come from a source inside the company. Depending on whether you count Sears department stores and Sears Auto Centers together or separately, either 65 or 72 stores will be closing.
Sears has been trying in recent months to stave off a death spiral, making moves that include corporate office layoffs, selling its Craftsman tool brand, the sale of more and more real estate to a real estate investment trust largely owned by the chairman and CEO of Sears, and of course, store closings.
Sears department stores
|Town
|State
|Chico
|CA
|Dalton
|GA
|Biloxi
|MS
|Asheboro
|NC
|Minot
|ND
|Vineland
|NJ
|Columbus
|OH
|Columbus
|OH
|Elyria
|OH
|Franklin
|OH
|Midwest City
|OK
|Columbia
|SC
|Sherman
|TX
|Texarkana
|TX
|St. George
|UT
|Richmond
|VA
Sears Auto Centers
These mostly overlap with the Sears department store closings.
|Town
|State
|Elyria
|OH
|Midwest City
|OK
|Columbia
|SC
|Sherman
|TX
|Texarkana
|TX
|St. George
|UT
|Richmond
|VA
Kmart
|Town
|State
|Dothan
|AL
|Muscle Shoals
|AL
|Little Rock
|AR
|Bullhead City (Riviera)
|AZ
|Blythe
|CA
|Manteca
|CA
|Sacramento
|CA
|Calhoun
|GA
|Fort Oglethorpe
|GA
|Iowa City
|IA
|Marshalltown
|IA
|Mishawaka
|IN
|Newburyport
|MA
|Elkton
|MD
|Cheboygan
|MI
|Traverse City
|MI
|West Branch
|MI
|Manahawkin
|NJ
|Mantua
|NJ
|Alamogordo
|NM
|Las Cruces
|NM
|Henderson
|NV
|Las Vegas
|NV
|Sparks
|NV
|Cortland
|NY
|Liverpool
|NY
|Malone
|NY
|Watertown
|NY
|Streetsboro
|OH
|Wooster
|OH
|Tulsa
|OK
|Roseburg
|OR
|Belle Vernon
|PA
|Butler
|PA
|Indiana
|PA
|Seneca
|SC
|Summerville
|SC
|Johnson City
|TN
|Madison
|TN
|El Paso (Montana Blvd.)
|TX
|El Paso (Zaragosa Road)
|TX
|Spanish Fork
|UT
|Virginia Beach (Constitution Dr.)
|VA
|Virginia Beach (Fordham Dr.)
|VA
|La Crosse
|WI
|Medford
|WI
|West Allis
|WI
|Lewisburg
|WV
|Sheridan
|WY