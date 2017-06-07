Report: Sears Holdings Plans To Close 72 Stores, Mostly Kmart

Sears Holdings, the parent company of Sears and Kmart, doesn’t like articles about how many stores it’s closing. Instead, the company tries to limit news releases about its plans to local news outlets. The company reportedly plans to close 49 Kmart discount stores, 16 Sears department stores, and seven Sears Auto Centers.

Business Insider obtained a list of Sears Holdings stores slated for closing, which the site says come from a source inside the company. Depending on whether you count Sears department stores and Sears Auto Centers together or separately, either 65 or 72 stores will be closing.

Sears has been trying in recent months to stave off a death spiral, making moves that include corporate office layoffs, selling its Craftsman tool brand, the sale of more and more real estate to a real estate investment trust largely owned by the chairman and CEO of Sears, and of course, store closings.

Sears department stores

Town State Chico CA Dalton GA Biloxi MS Asheboro NC Minot ND Vineland NJ Columbus OH Columbus OH Elyria OH Franklin OH Midwest City OK Columbia SC Sherman TX Texarkana TX St. George UT Richmond VA

Sears Auto Centers

These mostly overlap with the Sears department store closings.

Town State Elyria OH Midwest City OK Columbia SC Sherman TX Texarkana TX St. George UT Richmond VA

Kmart