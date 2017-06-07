Report: Sears Holdings Plans To Close 72 Stores, Mostly Kmart

Image courtesy of Nicholas Eckhart

June 7, 2017 10:46 am EDT By

Sears Holdings, the parent company of Sears and Kmart, doesn’t like articles about how many stores it’s closing. Instead, the company tries to limit news releases about its plans to local news outlets. The company reportedly plans to close 49 Kmart discount stores, 16 Sears department stores, and seven Sears Auto Centers.

Business Insider obtained a list of Sears Holdings stores slated for closing, which the site says come from a source inside the company. Depending on whether you count Sears department stores and Sears Auto Centers together or separately, either 65 or 72 stores will be closing.

Sears has been trying in recent months to stave off a death spiral, making moves that include corporate office layoffs, selling its Craftsman tool brand, the sale of more and more real estate to a real estate investment trust largely owned by the chairman and CEO of Sears, and of course, store closings.

Sears department stores

Town State
Chico CA
Dalton GA
Biloxi MS
Asheboro NC
Minot ND
Vineland NJ
Columbus OH
Columbus OH
Elyria OH
Franklin OH
Midwest City OK
Columbia SC
Sherman TX
Texarkana TX
St. George UT
Richmond VA

Sears Auto Centers

These mostly overlap with the Sears department store closings.

Town State
Elyria OH
Midwest City OK
Columbia SC
Sherman TX
Texarkana TX
St. George UT
Richmond VA

Kmart

Town State
Dothan AL
Muscle Shoals AL
Little Rock AR
Bullhead City (Riviera) AZ
Blythe CA
Manteca CA
Sacramento CA
Calhoun GA
Fort Oglethorpe GA
Iowa City IA
Marshalltown IA
Mishawaka IN
Newburyport MA
Elkton MD
Cheboygan MI
Traverse City MI
West Branch MI
Manahawkin NJ
Mantua NJ
Alamogordo NM
Las Cruces NM
Henderson NV
Las Vegas NV
Sparks NV
Cortland NY
Liverpool NY
Malone NY
Watertown NY
Streetsboro OH
Wooster OH
Tulsa OK
Roseburg OR
Belle Vernon PA
Butler PA
Indiana PA
Seneca SC
Summerville SC
Johnson City TN
Madison TN
El Paso (Montana Blvd.) TX
El Paso (Zaragosa Road) TX
Spanish Fork UT
Virginia Beach (Constitution Dr.) VA
Virginia Beach (Fordham Dr.) VA
La Crosse WI
Medford WI
West Allis WI
Lewisburg WV
Sheridan WY

 

Previous How To Beat Jet Lag
Next Joe’s Crab Shack Owner Files For Bankruptcy, Preps For Sale Of Chain