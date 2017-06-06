Popeyes Now Has Cookie-Crusted Chicken & It’s Getting Some Mixed Reviews

Popeyes is venturing into territory usually inhabited by adventurous home cooks or hipster food trucks with their newest offering: “Sweet & Crunchy Tenders” which combines fried chicken and cookies.

Popeyes recently introduced Sweet & Crunchy Tenders, which come breaded in shortbread cookies.

The tenders, accompanied by smokin’ pepper jam sauce, take on a chicken-and-waffles vibe, Delish reports, noting the dish starts sweet and then turns savory.

Customers can score the Sweet & Crunchy Tenders, along with a side and biscuit for $5 until June 25.

So far, the dish has received mixed reactions:

