It’s Not Just You: Google Home Users Report Widespread Problems

If you’ve been having issues getting your Google Home to respond to your commands recently, you’re not alone: Many users reported issues over the weekend, and Google says it’s looking into the problem.

When some users try to activate their devices with the usual, “Okay, Google” command, Google Home will respond with, “Hmm, something went wrong. Try again in a few seconds,” or “There was a glitch, try again in a few seconds.”

After days of complaints on the Google Home product forum, the company said it was aware of the issue, and is looking into it.

“We are actively investigating this matter and we greatly appreciate all the feedback and reports from everyone,” a Goole Home team member wrote. “Please bear with us while we continue to work on this.”

Other devices that run the Assistant don’t appear to be affected, so you can still control your connected tech if you have your phone handy.