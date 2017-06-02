Toyota Recalling 32,000 Tacoma Trucks That Could Unexpectedly Stall

Usually it’s a good thing when a piece of metal that could corrode over time comes covered with anti-corrosion coating. But the maker of some Toyota Tacoma parts was a bit too liberal in its application of the coating, resulting in trucks that could stall, prompting the recall of 32,000 Tacoma vehicles.

Toyota announced Thursday that it would recall 32,000 model year 2016 and 2017 Tacoma trucks after determining an issue with the engine could result in vehicles unexpectedly stalling, increasing the risk of a crash.

According to Toyota, the engine crankshaft timing rotor may have been produced with excessive anti-corrosion coating. This could cause the crank position sensor to malfunction.

If this happens, the vehicle could display a Malfunction Indicator light, run roughly, misfire, or in some instances, stall.

Toyota says that it will begin to notify customers of the recall in mid-July and dealers will replace the crank position sensors with new ones.