Smuckers Recalls Three Brands Of Flour Over Possible E.Coli Contamination

The two-month-old recall of potentially E. coli-contaminated flour in Canada is makings its way across the border, as Smuckers announced the recall of three brands of flour shipped to the U.S.

Smuckers Foods of Canada announced Wednesday the recall of Golden Temple, Swad, and Maya flour products sold in the U.S. after determining they could be contaminated with E. coli 0121.

According to a notice posted with the Food and Drug Administration, the flour was produced by Ardent Mills, the same producer of the Robin Hood brand flour distributed and recalled in Canada in March.

While Smuckers says that it is currently unaware of any illnesses related to its products, Food Safety News reports that the newly recalled products were made with the same Canadian wheat that Ardent Mills used in previously recalled flour products.

Those products — which include a variety of brands — have been linked to at least 30 cases of e. coli contamination in Canada, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada, which is still investigating the outbreak. Despite the dozens of illnesses, Food Safety News reports that it is unclear just how much flour has been recalled, as a spokesperson for Ardent Mills says the company has been too busy with recall activities to estimate how much flour has been recalled.

“Given our focus on cooperating with the CFIA in its investigation, we have not taken time to estimate the amount of product that has been subject to the voluntary recalls,” the Ardent Mills spokeswoman said.

The affected Smuckers products were packaged in 20-pound paper bags and distributed nationwide to 19 distributors and two small retailers. Smuckers urges customers who have the products at home to dispose of them immediately.

The following products are covered by the recall: