Payless ShoeSource, the world’s most reliable source for glitter-covered ballet flats for under $10, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in April, and immediately began the closing process for 400 stores, around 10% of its footprint. Now the chain has asked the bankruptcy court for permission to close an additional 408 stores — and we have the list.

Keep in mind that this isn’t a final list of stores that will be closing. It’s a list of stores where the company hasn’t been able to negotiate a good enough rent concession, and it’s asking for permission to close these stores if the retailer and its landlords can’t negotiate a rent that both parties are happy with. There will be a hearing on this motion, among others, on June 8.