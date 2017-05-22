Nathan’s Hot Dogs Recalled For Presence Of Metal Chunks

As you start your Memorial Day cookout preparations, you may want to look extra carefully at that package of hot dogs: The company that makes Nathan’s hot dogs is recalling 210,000 worth of beef franks over concerns that they may contain metal fragments.

Cincinnati-based John Morrell and Co. has issued a recall for 210,606 pounds of ready-to-eat hot dog products under the Nathan’s and Curtis brand names because they could contain metal, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The problem was discovered after the company received three complaints of metal objects in the hot dog packages, and then notified FSIS on May 19. So far, there haven’t been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injury due to anyone eating the hot dogs, but if you are worried you may have chowed down on metal, you should check with your healthcare provider.

The hot dogs were produced on Jan. 26, 2017 and shipped to retail locations nationwide. Here are the products you should check your refrigerator for:

• 14 oz. sealed film packages containing “Nathan’s SKINLESS 8 BEEF FRANKS,” with a Use By date of Aug. 19, 2017.

• 16 oz. sealed film packages containing “Curtis BEEF MASTER Beef Franks,” with a Use By date of June 15, 2017.



All recalled products will have the establishment number EST. 296 on the side of the package.

If you have any of these hot dogs in your refrigerator, you should most definitely not eat them — throw them out or bring them back to where you bought them to receive a full refund.

Questions? Call 1(877) 933-4625.