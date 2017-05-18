You Can Now Earn Delta Miles During Lyft Rides

You Can Now Earn Delta Miles During Lyft RidesImage courtesy of Lyft
After teaming up with JetBlue last year to allow Lyft passengers to earn airline miles on their way to the airport, the ride-hailing service is jumping into a new partnership with Delta Air Lines that will give riders airline miles whenever they take a trip.
Lyft announced the new initiative today, saying the partnership will “make your travel more rewarding.”
After linking their SkyMiles and Lyft accounts, riders will earn 1 mile for every $1 spent on rides (excluding taxes, tolls, and tip).
Heading to the airport for that Delta flight will be even more productive, with riders earning three miles for every $1 spent on rides to or from qualifying airports until Aug. 31, 2017.
New Lyft users will also earn a $20 credit good for $10 off the first two rides when they download the app and link it to their SkyMiles account.