Apple CEO Tim Cook Blames iPhone 8 Rumors For Drop In iPhone 7 Sales

It seems like quite the technological ouroboros: Apple is having a bit of a tough time convincing people to buy its current iPhone model because they’re too focused on the next version of the device, even before the company has had a chance to reveal any details about it.

During a phone call to discuss Apple’s most recent earnings yesterday, the company noted a slight drop in iPhone sales, down from 51.9 million in the same quarter a year ago to 50.7 million.

In the question-and-answer section of the call with CEO Tim Cook, an analyst noted a recent survey that found that the “purchase intent” — a metric for the likelihood of consumers to buy a product — for the iPhone is at a nine-year low. Additionally, the rate at which Apple is retaining U.S. iPhone users is reportedly on the decline. Is Cook concerned by these numbers?

Cook said that while he only “glanced” at that survey, in general, the company is seeing “what we believe to be a pause in purchases on iPhone,” which he says the company believes is “due to the earlier and much more frequent reports about future iPhones.”

Among those rumors that have been bouncing around already for months — more than half a year before the next iPhone models will be announced — is that the new versions of the phone will feature wireless charging.