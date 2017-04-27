Toyota Recalls 228,000 Trucks Over Concerns About Loss Of Control

Toyota is recalling 228,000 late model Toyota trucks over concerns that a leak may cause drivers to lose control of their vehicles.

The recall affects model year 2016 and 2017 Toyota Tacoma trucks with rear differentials that may leak oil.

According to the carmaker, if the vehicle is continuously operated with a leak, the rear differential could become damaged, which can result in noise and reduced propulsion. In some cases the rear differential could seize, resulting in a loss of control of the vehicle and increasing the risk of a crash.

Toyota says that it will notify owners of affected vehicles in mid-June, and dealers will check the vehicle’s rear differential for leaks.

If no leak is found, the vehicle fasteners will be re-tightened. If a leak is found, the rear differential carrier gasket will be replaced with a new one, and new fasteners will be installed.

In the case that there is damage to the rear differential, the entire assembly will be replaced.