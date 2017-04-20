Tesla Will Recall 53,000 Model S, X Vehicles Over Parking Brake Issue

If you purchased a Tesla Model S or Model X last year, you might want to check to ensure it’s not part of a newly announced recall for parking brake issues.

TechCrunch reports that Tesla notified owners of 53,000 Model S and Model X that it would voluntarily recall the vehicles after discovering a potential manufacturing issue that could leave the parking brake permanently engaged.

The recall affects certain Tesla Model S and Model X vehicles built between Feb. 2016 and Oct. 2016.

According to the carmaker’s notice to owners, the vehicles may contain a small gear that could have been manufactured improperly by a third‑party supplier. If this gear were to break, the parking brake would continue to keep the car from moving, but the parking brake would then be stuck in place, the carmaker says.

Tesla tells TechCrunch that it discovered the issue after owners began receiving alerts that their parking brake needs service, or that the brake could not be disengaged. While the company does not believe the issue could lead to a safety concern for customer, it is being proactive in replacing the parts to ensure no issues arise.

So far, Tesla is unaware of any reports of the parking brake system failing to hold a parked vehicle or failing to stop a vehicle in an emergency situation.

“We have also determined that only a very small percentage of gears in vehicles built during this period were manufactured improperly,” the carmaker says, noting that the issue does not affect the car’s regular braking system.

TechCrunch reports that Tesla believes it will have all parts required for the repair by October.