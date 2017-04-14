Delta Offering Travelers 20,000 Miles Or $200 To Atone For Days Of Delays

It might not be $11,000, but Delta Air Lines is trying to make up for massive delays and cancellations stemming from serious storms last week by offering some displaced passengers 20,000 miles or $200 vouchers.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that Delta passengers who were “significantly affected” by the airline’s weather issues can expect to receive a bit of redress for the travel woes they experienced last week.

For those unaware of Delta’s recent issues, powerful storms led the airline to cancel around 3,000 flights beginning last week and into the weekend. In an update on Saturday, the airline apologized for the “disruption and continued difficulty reaccommodating those whose travel had been affected by the lingering impact of this week’s storms.”

In a letter to passengers, CEO Ed Bastian apologized for the days-long “major disruption,” adding that the airline’s “response was out of character.”

“I have heard from many of you who feel like we let you down,” he said, adding that the company will review the disruption and “develop a plan to avoid a similar situation in the future.”

Passengers receiving the vouchers and miles should get them via email.

The Journal Constitution points out that the vouchers and miles are not considered compensation for the delays and that anyone who feels their situation needs additional attention should reach out to Delta by filling out a comment/complaint form.