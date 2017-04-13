Target Recalls 560,000 “Hatch & Grow” Easter Toys Over Ingestion Hazard

If you bought a Hatch & Grow Easter egg or Dino toy from Target for your child’s basket this weekend, you might want to make alternative plans: Target has recalled 560,000 of the toys as they pose an ingestion hazard that can only be remedied with surgery.

Target announced on Thursday that it would recall the seasonal toys, that when placed in water, can “grow up to 600% its original size.”

According to a notice posted with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the toys — which come in the form of a small egg or animal — can expand inside a child’s body when ingested.

If this occurs, it could cause intestinal obstructions, resulting in severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration, and could be life threatening. In order to remove the toy, surgery is needed.

The recall affects Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs and Easter Grow Toys with the model number 234-25-1200 on the back of the products package, and Hatch Your Own Dino with the model number 234-09-0016 on the label inserted in the product’s packaging.

The pink, blue, or purple Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs include a white bunny, brown bunny, or butterfly, while the Easter Grow Toys include a yellow chick, brown bunny, or white bunny. The Hatch Your Own Dino Eggs are purple or yellow/green and contains one of 11 dinosaurs.

Hatch & Grow toys were sold at Target stores national from Feb. to March for about $1.

Consumers are urged to immediately take the affected toys away from children and return them to Target for a full refund.