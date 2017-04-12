146,000 Garbage Disposals Recalled Over Flying Metal Pieces
If you’ve got a garbage disposal in your kitchen, you’ll probably want to check it against this list of disposals — from brands like Kenmore, Moen, and Frigidaire — that have been recalled over concerns that they may send metal pieces flying out of your sink.
Anaheim Manufacturing, the company that produced the garbage disposals for the brands, announced the recall this week, after finding the disposals pose an injury hazard to customers.
According to a notice posted with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the metal component inside the disposal can break off and come out of the disposal during use.
So far, Anaheim has received 22 reports of a metal component coming out of a disposal, including three reports of a broken component hitting consumers. However, no injuries have been reported.
The CPSC says the recall covers disposals from 10 different brands. The affected products (full list below) were sold between Dec. 2015 and March 2017 at major national retailers and online, with prices ranging from $80 to $450.
Affected products can be identified by the brand name, model number, and serial number printed on a table on the bottom or side of the disposal.
The following disposals are covered by the recall:
|BRAND
|MODEL NO.
|MODEL NO. LOCATION
|DESCRIPTION
|SERIAL NO. STARTS WITH…
|Barracuda
|681-4001
|Side
|3/4 HP Disposer
|1L5, 1M5, or 1A6
|Franke
|FWD75BR
|Bottom
|3/4 HP Batch Feed Waste Disposer
|1M5, or “6” in the third position
|FWD75R
|Bottom
|3/4 HP Waste Disposer
|FWD100R
|Bottom
|1 HP Waste Disposer
|Frigidaire
|FGDI753DMS
|Side
|Gallery 3/4 HP Waste Disposer
|ZF, or “G” in the second position
|FPDI103DMS
|Side
|Professional 1 HP Waste Disposer
|FPDI758DMS
|Side
|Professional 3/4 HP Waste Disposer
|Gemline
|GLCD300SS
|Side
|Emerald 3/4 HP Disposal
|1L5
|Kenmore
|587-70351E
|Bottom
|3/4 HP Disposal
|ZF, AH, or “G” in the second position
|587-70361E
|Bottom
|3/4 HP Deluxe Garbage Disposal
|587-70413E
|Bottom
|1 HP Garbage Disposal
|Kitcheneater
|KE1CORD
|Side
|1 HP Garbage Disposal
|1A7, or “6” in the third position
|KE34CORD
|Side
|3/4 HP Garbage Disposal
|Luxart
|LXFIN1C
|Side
|Finale 1 HP Garbage Disposer
|1M5, 1A7, or “6” in the third position
|LXFIN34C
|Side
|Finale 3/4 HP Garbage Disposer
|Moen
|GX75C
|Bottom
|GX Series 3/4HP Garbage Disposal
|1M5, or “6” in the third position
|GX100C
|Bottom
|GX Series 1HP Garbage Disposal
|GXL1000C
|Bottom
|GX Series Luxe 1HP Garbage Disposal
|Stream33
|S33WC1WC
|Side
|1 HP Garbage Disposal
|1L5
|Waste King
|9980
|Bottom
|Legend Series 1HP 3 Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer
|1L5, 1M5, 1A7, or “6” in the third position
|9980TC
|Bottom
|Legend Series 1HP Batch Feed 3-Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer
|L-8000
|Bottom
|Legend Series 1HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer
|L-8000TC
|Bottom
|Legend Series 1HP Batch Feed EZ Mount Garbage Disposer
|9950
|Bottom
|Legend Series 3/4HP 3 Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer
|9900TC
|Bottom
|Legend Series 3/4HP Batch Feed 3 Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer
|L-3300
|Bottom
|Legend Series 3/4HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer
|L-5000TC
|Bottom
|Legend Series 3/4HP Batch Feed EZ Mount Garbage Disposer
|A1SPC
|Bottom
|Knight Series 1 HP Garbage Disposer
|PM3SL-3BMT
|Bottom
|Plain 3/4 HP 3-Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer
|PM4SL-3BMT
|Bottom
|Plain 1 HP 3-Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer
|FDL-3300
|Bottom
|Legend Series 3/4HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer
|FDL-8000
|Bottom
|Legend Series 1HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer
Owners of the affected disposals should immediately stop using them and contact Anaheim Manufacturing at 800-628-0797 or online at www.anaheimmfg.com to arrange for a free replacement disposal to be installed at no cost.