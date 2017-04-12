146,000 Garbage Disposals Recalled Over Flying Metal Pieces

If you’ve got a garbage disposal in your kitchen, you’ll probably want to check it against this list of disposals — from brands like Kenmore, Moen, and Frigidaire — that have been recalled over concerns that they may send metal pieces flying out of your sink.

Anaheim Manufacturing, the company that produced the garbage disposals for the brands, announced the recall this week, after finding the disposals pose an injury hazard to customers.

According to a notice posted with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the metal component inside the disposal can break off and come out of the disposal during use.

So far, Anaheim has received 22 reports of a metal component coming out of a disposal, including three reports of a broken component hitting consumers. However, no injuries have been reported.

The CPSC says the recall covers disposals from 10 different brands. The affected products (full list below) were sold between Dec. 2015 and March 2017 at major national retailers and online, with prices ranging from $80 to $450.

Affected products can be identified by the brand name, model number, and serial number printed on a table on the bottom or side of the disposal.

The following disposals are covered by the recall:



BRAND MODEL NO. MODEL NO. LOCATION DESCRIPTION SERIAL NO. STARTS WITH… Barracuda 681-4001 Side 3/4 HP Disposer 1L5, 1M5, or 1A6 Franke FWD75BR Bottom 3/4 HP Batch Feed Waste Disposer 1M5, or “6” in the third position FWD75R Bottom 3/4 HP Waste Disposer FWD100R Bottom 1 HP Waste Disposer Frigidaire FGDI753DMS Side Gallery 3/4 HP Waste Disposer ZF, or “G” in the second position FPDI103DMS Side Professional 1 HP Waste Disposer FPDI758DMS Side Professional 3/4 HP Waste Disposer Gemline GLCD300SS Side Emerald 3/4 HP Disposal 1L5 Kenmore 587-70351E Bottom 3/4 HP Disposal ZF, AH, or “G” in the second position 587-70361E Bottom 3/4 HP Deluxe Garbage Disposal 587-70413E Bottom 1 HP Garbage Disposal Kitcheneater KE1CORD Side 1 HP Garbage Disposal 1A7, or “6” in the third position KE34CORD Side 3/4 HP Garbage Disposal Luxart LXFIN1C Side Finale 1 HP Garbage Disposer 1M5, 1A7, or “6” in the third position LXFIN34C Side Finale 3/4 HP Garbage Disposer Moen GX75C Bottom GX Series 3/4HP Garbage Disposal 1M5, or “6” in the third position GX100C Bottom GX Series 1HP Garbage Disposal GXL1000C Bottom GX Series Luxe 1HP Garbage Disposal Stream33 S33WC1WC Side 1 HP Garbage Disposal 1L5 Waste King 9980 Bottom Legend Series 1HP 3 Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer 1L5, 1M5, 1A7, or “6” in the third position 9980TC Bottom Legend Series 1HP Batch Feed 3-Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer L-8000 Bottom Legend Series 1HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer L-8000TC Bottom Legend Series 1HP Batch Feed EZ Mount Garbage Disposer 9950 Bottom Legend Series 3/4HP 3 Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer 9900TC Bottom Legend Series 3/4HP Batch Feed 3 Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer L-3300 Bottom Legend Series 3/4HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer L-5000TC Bottom Legend Series 3/4HP Batch Feed EZ Mount Garbage Disposer A1SPC Bottom Knight Series 1 HP Garbage Disposer PM3SL-3BMT Bottom Plain 3/4 HP 3-Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer PM4SL-3BMT Bottom Plain 1 HP 3-Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer FDL-3300 Bottom Legend Series 3/4HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer FDL-8000 Bottom Legend Series 1HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer

Owners of the affected disposals should immediately stop using them and contact Anaheim Manufacturing at 800-628-0797 or online at www.anaheimmfg.com to arrange for a free replacement disposal to be installed at no cost.