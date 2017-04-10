More Details Revealed About Comcast’s Planned Streaming Service

Bit by bit we’re beginning to build an idea of what Comcast’s “it-will-launch-someday” streaming service will look like when that day comes. And no surprise here, the over-the-top option — rumored to be called Xfinity Instant TV — will come with programs from Comcast-owned NBCUniversal.

Bloomberg, citing people close to the matter, reports that Comcast will keep it in the family when it launches its streaming service, possibly in the next year to 18 months. The service will launch with NBC programming, including those from the company’s cable networks, like Bravo, USA, and others.

Comcast, the sources say, has also acquired the rights to offer channels from other cable networks.

Additional details on the service, such as if it will include live broadcasts or sports coverage, weren’t specified.

Comcast’s service would join a growing list of other streaming options such as AT&T (DirecTV Now), Dish (Sling), and Sony (PlayStation Vue).

However, unlike these services, Comcast’s product is rumored to launch only for customers in Comcast’s existing footprint.

Bloomberg reports that Comcast’s slowness in creating an over-the-top service could be the result of restrictions placed on the company after buying NBC in 2011. One such restriction prohibited the company from selling services entirely composed of its own content. Some merger-related restrictions will expire in 2018.