Internet Redefines “Re-Accommodate” For United Airlines
Amid the uproar over videos that show a United Airlines passenger being forcibly pulled from his seat and dragged off a flight that was overbooked, the carrier’s CEO Oscar Munoz issued a statement apologizing for ” having to re-accommodate” customers on the flight. The internet has, of course, redefined that word for the airline many times over.
Minutes after Munoz’s Tweeted apology, Twitter users started in on the executive’s choice of words.
Some offered a new take on one specific word, “re-accommodate”:
We also asked our readers to submit their own definition of the word, and you obliged:
However you may feel about United Airlines, #reaccommodate now exists on Twitter.