Internet Redefines “Re-Accommodate” For United Airlines

Amid the uproar over videos that show a United Airlines passenger being forcibly pulled from his seat and dragged off a flight that was overbooked, the carrier’s CEO Oscar Munoz issued a statement apologizing for ” having to re-accommodate” customers on the flight. The internet has, of course, redefined that word for the airline many times over.

Minutes after Munoz’s Tweeted apology, Twitter users started in on the executive’s choice of words.

@united "Re-accommodate!" You assaulted a paying customer, knocked him out and dragged him off a plane. — Jon Spaihts (@jonspaihts) April 10, 2017

@robbystarbuck @DebraBeardBader @united I think they meant rearranged, meaning his face after they smashed it into the arm rest. Glad to never fly @united again — Meg (@loyalphoto) April 10, 2017

Ok, you had hours to come up with this statement, and failed. Miserably. How is this guy considered a good CEO? #ReAccommodate https://t.co/bgpViTJEeZ — Diogenes (@WallStCynic) April 10, 2017

Some offered a new take on one specific word, “re-accommodate”:

I remember when a young Mike Tyson re-accommodated Trevor Berbick in short order. #united #reaccommodate https://t.co/2pO2cetIAN — Niall Stanage (@NiallStanage) April 10, 2017

How To Pour Gasoline Into Your PR Dumpster Fire 101 #reaccommodate https://t.co/rmcjhp50r0 — errxn (@errxn) April 10, 2017

We also asked our readers to submit their own definition of the word, and you obliged:

@consumerist How about "tone deaf"…does that work? — Heidi Foreman (@hlforeman) April 10, 2017

@consumerist @beccanalia Maybe by "reaccomodate" they mean pay for CT scans and all medical bills related to assessing brain injury following an assault. — Martha Crawford LCSW (@shrinkthinks) April 10, 2017

However you may feel about United Airlines, #reaccommodate now exists on Twitter.